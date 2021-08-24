Doug Winnett Christopher Douglas "Doug" Winnett, age 54, resident of Bixby, Oklahoma entered into Heaven's Gates on the morning of Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Doug was born on July 9, 1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Larry Frank and Carole Maxine (Spradlin) Winnett, and was grandson of the late Bob Wills. He was a 1986 graduate of Coweta High School and was part of the first state champion wrestling team. Doug then attended Northeastern Oklahoma College and Northeastern State University, where he was a collegiate wrestler. He was in the car business for 27 years and was currently the General Sales Manager at Riverside Ford of Tulsa. Three of the most important things in Doug's life were his Faith, his Family, and Ford. He loved sharing the love of Christ to others. He was a member of Life Church South Tulsa. He enjoyed restoring old cars, carpentry work, and sports. Doug was a true "renaissance man" with many talents and areas of knowledge. He loved people and made friends wherever he went. Doug is survived by his wife, Tori Winnett of the home in Bixby, Oklahoma; his father, Larry Winnett of Coweta, Oklahoma; four children, Paige Drake and her husband Kyle of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cole Winnett, Ava Presley Winnett, and Austin Winnett, all of Bixby, Oklahoma; his sister, Stephanie Kinnear and her husband Brian of Spring, Texas; his brother, James Robert "Bobby" Winnett of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces and nephews, Luke Winnett, Hannah Winnett, Rachel Winnett, Joseph McKinzie, and Jessica McKinzie, Annika Brock, Amanda Tipton, Allison Hobgood and Tate Gallup; his uncle, Ron Spradlin and his wife Terry; his aunts, Donna Callaghan and her husband Mike and Jeanette Badgett; and numerous other relatives and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Maxine Winnett and his brother, Sam Winnett. Viewing will be from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Services celebrating Doug's life will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Coweta Assembly in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Ron Spradlin officiating. Doug will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Bobby Baker, Carl "Doc" Davis, Jr., Darren Draper, Todd Elrod, Craig Griffin, and David McCall. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Christopher Douglas Winnett entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.