Dawn Raye Austin passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on February 25, 2023, at the age of 49. Dawn was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on August 9, 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Harley, and her grandparents, Wesley and Mary Burchett. Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Nate Austin. She is also survived by her son, Zach (Zoe) Bolding and their children, Levi and Carson; by her daughter, Justice Austin; by her brother, Shawn (Donna) Harley; and by aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family members and friends. An excellent athlete, Dawn graduated from Coweta High School in 1991. A memorial service for Dawn will be held at First Baptist Church of Coweta on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Dawn Raye Austin entrusted her care, service, and cremation to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.