Darvin Fitzpatrick

Darvin O. "Doffie" Fitzpatrick Darvin O. "Doffie" Fitzpatrick, age 93, longtime Coweta resident went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Coweta, Oklahoma. Doffie was born on June 9, 1928 in Scipio, Oklahoma to James Knox and Maude Orine (Bowen) Fitzpatrick. He was a graduate of McAlester High School in McAlester, Oklahoma and then received an associate degree from Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Oklahoma. Doffie was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II. He enlisted in the Army on June 4, 1946 and was honorably discharged on May 6, 1949. Doffie and Norma Delores Leister were married on October 13, 1949 in Van Buren, Arkansas. They moved to Texas from 1950 to 1968 and then moved back to Oklahoma in 1968. Doffie and Delores moved to Coweta in 1977 from Broken Arrow. He worked as an Instrument Engineer at Phillips Petroleum, Fischer & Porter, and retired from Rosemount Engineering. Doffie was a member of the Coweta Masonic Lodge #251. He enjoyed birds, building things, tinkering in his shop, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. Doffie is survived by three children, Kay Guynes and husband Duane of Coweta, Oklahoma, Jim Fitzpatrick and wife Nancy of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Brenda Weitkam and husband Louis of Papillion, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Michael Guynes, Jeff Guynes and wife Heather, Ryan McKnight and wife Chelsea, Suzanne Wiles and husband Shawn, Caroline Pitts and husband Chet, Louis Weitkam III and wife Sonya, and Kevin Weitkam; eight great grandchildren, Joshua Guynes, Christopher Guynes, Ben McKnight and wife Casey, Macallan McKnight, Syrina Wiles, Drake Edens, Darvin Weitkam, and Sara Weitkam; one great-great granddaughter, Haley Rene McNight; niece, Betty Wiley; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. Doffie was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Fitzpatrick; his parents, James and Maude Fitzpatrick; and seven siblings. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present to receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM. Services celebrating Doffie's life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Dr. Vern Charette officiating. The Eulogy will be given by Caroline Pitts and Louis Weitkam III. Doffie will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Jeff Guynes, Christopher Guynes, Ryan McKnight, Drake Edens, Kevin Weitkam, and Darvin Weitkam. Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Guynes, Louis Weitkam, and Joshua Guynes. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Darvin O. "Doffie" Fitzpatrick entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.