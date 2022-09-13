Darrell Henry Potter, age 81, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Eastgate Village Retirement Center in Muskogee, OK. He was born on April 21, 1941 in Tulsa, OK to Carl Potter and Julia (Newberry.) On May 26, 1967, he married his beloved wife Marjorie Lucille Potter (Scherf), and they celebrated fifty-five wonderful years of marriage together. Darrell was a Marine, was proud to serve his country for five years in many different jobs. He worked as a Machine Adjuster for Love Envelopes for twenty five years until his retirement. His hobbies included fishing, camping, traveling and many mission trips to out of the way places. Darrell was a devout Christian, Deacon of his church and was always eager to talk about His Lord with anyone. He loved to mow and work in his garden, and work outdoors on many projects. Some might say he was a jack of all trades, if you needed him he would always be there. Most of all Darrell loved family gatherings for big dinners and just spending time with each other. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Julia Potter, five siblings and one grandchild. He leaves behind his wife Marjorie of the home: Two children, Chris Potter and wife Andora of Wagoner and Michael Potter and wife Carla of Muskogee. 11 grandchildren: seven great-grand children, two brothers and one sister. Many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Instead of a funeral there will be a gathering for everyone to enjoy his life and share memories. The time and place will be announced at a later date for everyone who would like to come.