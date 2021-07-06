Dana Patten Dana Patten, age 69, departed this life on Sunday morning, June 27th, 2021 in her home in Coweta, Oklahoma. She was a long-time resident of Coweta. Dana was born on July 16th, 1951 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Roy and Gerry Patten. She graduated from Ponca City High School in 1969. She was a former member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus, Association of Public Treasurers of the US and Canada, County Officers and Deputies Association, County Treasurers Association of Oklahoma, Rotary Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary. Dana enjoyed reading, singing, being a mother to a lot of children and being a grandmother. She also enjoyed her role as Wagoner County Treasurer. Dana is survived by her brother, Berne Patten; and her children, Amy Hosch (Husband Jonathan), Kerensa Ward (Husband Josh), Charlotta Floyd (Husband Jabbar), Tres Lowrance (Wife Mandi), Aura Coffman, and Lenai Gibbs (Husband Garrett). Dana had 9 grandchildren each with whom she had a very special connection. Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gerry Patten and her brother, Thomas Patten. In lieu of flowers, please donate a book in memory of Dana to your library of choice. Family and friends will gather for a reception at Mark's Place on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 4:00 6:00 PM. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Dana Patten entrusted her care and cremation to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.