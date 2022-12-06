Charlotte Elizabeth Hall, age 87, longtime resident of Coweta entered into the Gates of Heaven on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Charlotte was born on August 3, 1935 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to George Henry and Ruth Elizabeth (Lewis) Welker. She was a 1953 graduate of Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Charlotte married Kenneth D. Hall on April 1, 1956 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a devoted homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Charlotte was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma where she was a part of the women's group. She was active in her daughter's lives and loved being a Girl Scout troop leader. Charlotte enjoyed sewing, knitting, and was an avid gardener. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Judi (Hall) Westendorf and husband John of Foley, Alabama and Donna Hall of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her grandsons, Andrew Westendorf of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Maxwell Westendorf and wife Sally of Gulf Shores, Alabama; her great grandchildren, Aundre Westendorf, Ariana Westendorf, and DeLay Westendorf; her sister, Margaret McDermitt of Coweta, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Hall and her parents, George Henry and Ruth Elizabeth Welker. Services celebrating Charlotte's life will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Rev. Janelle Roberts officiating. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to the First United Methodist Church, 206 W. Sycamore Street, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Charlotte Elizabeth Hall entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.