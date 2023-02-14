Carolyn Sue Reeves (Grimes) went to be with her Lord and Savior February 4, 2023. She was born on March 9, 1952, to Eugene and Bonnie Grimes. Carolyn was born and raised in Wagoner, OK. She graduated from Wagoner High School in 1970. She was a very talented seamstress, loved to read and her loved her kids, grandkids and her dogs with all her heart. Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Dylanda; her son, John; and her parents, Eugene and Bonnie Grimes. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Todd) Oden of Oklahoma City; son, Phillip Reeves of Wagoner; granddaughters, Taylor Reeves of Tulsa, Kaitlyn (Chase) Buehler of Yukon, Mikayla Reeves of Moore; a brother, Wayne (Linda) Grimes of Wagoner; sister, Sharon Van Atten of Adair; a host of many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Peyton and Curly. Services will be graveside at Pioneer Cemetery Friday, February 10, at 2 p.m., officiated by John Youell Jr.