BRYAN HALSELL

BRYAN "KENT" HALSELL Bryan "Kent" Halsell, 76, of Coweta, passed away in his home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born December 31, 1944 in Bentonville, Arkansas, the son of Hampton and Bettie Halsell. Kent had one brother, Lee Halsell, and four sisters, Sabrina, Cathy, Anna, and Alisa. His beloved grandparents were Lemuel and Beatrice Maple Jones, with whom he lived until the age of seven. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in Arkansas, where he was an all-state snare drummer. He also attended the University of Arkansas and then went on to join the U.S. Navy and serve his country. He was honorably discharged in March 1964. Kent eloped with his true love and "punkin", Ann Brook Tarbox, on February 23, 1966, beginning their journey of 55 years together. They have two children, Barbara Halsell Wilson of Broken Arrow and Jeffrey Halsell of Tulsa. His favorite profession was photography. He worked as a newspaper editor for several newspapers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. His enthusiasm for knives and fishing is well known, and he was able to incorporate both into various business ventures. Kent loved the sport of fishing and you could often find him catching trout from the streams in Gore, Oklahoma, as well as Roaring River State Park in Missouri. Favorite pastimes included photography, fishing, camping and going on fun outdoor trips with Ann. Apart from being a knife enthusiast, he also designed fishing lures and learned the craft of woodcarving. He was truly a jack of all trades. He dearly loved his family and friends. In his later life, he was sure to tell everyone he met about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended First United Methodist Church in Wagoner, Oklahoma. He loved thEe Lord and he touched many hearts with his cross blocks and his openness to prayer. He is survived by his wife, Ann Halsell, as well as his daughter, Barbara Wilson and husband Brian; his son, Jeffrey Halsell and wife Kristin; his granddaughter Whitney Kimrey and husband Josh; granddaughter Holly Tuckwiller; grandson Cole Halsell; granddaughter Emily Gravchikov and husband Stan; grandson Jonah Halsell; great-grandsons Abram and Judah Kimrey; and four half-sisters, Sabrina, Cathy, Anna and Alisa. He was predeceased by his brother, Lee Halsell.