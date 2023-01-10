Brenda Earlene Collins, age 73, passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Wagoner, OK. She was born on October 01, 1949 in Tulsa, OK to Earl Elwood Girdner and Lucy Ellen (Cook) Starr. Brenda was a longtime employee of Occidental Petroleum. She loved to travel and would love to fish at Grand Lake. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grand babies. Brenda was preceded by her parents, 3 brothers, Earl Wayne Girdner, Marvin Michael Girdner, Don Elwood Girdner. Brenda is survived by 2 Sons: Marc Collins and wife Barbara Jason Collins and wife Candice 6 Grandchildren: Sara, Molly, Adelynn, Andrew, Abigail, Alexander; 1 Sister: Linda L. Duran and husband John of Fowler, CA; 1 Brother: James A. Girdner of Berryhill, OK numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. . The Celebration of Life Services for Brenda will be held privately by her family at a later date. The family has entrusted her arrangements to Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.