Betty Rose Parks was born on January 17, 1931 to Herchel and Beatrice Foster in Boynton, Oklahoma and passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Village Health Care Center in Broken Arrow at the age of 91. Betty attended Coweta Public Schools and married Sonny Reynolds on December 7, 1947 in Coweta, Oklahoma. Betty and Sonny were blessed with two children, Ruthie and Eddie, and were happily married until his death in May of 1969. From the time she was 13, Betty always said she "worked the streets of Coweta", beginning with Wise's Caf�, Reynolds Grocery, Reynolds Furniture, Daylight Donuts, and The Bistro. She also worked several years with Eddie at Agee Cabinets in Tulsa. On May 9, 1976, Betty and Norman Parks were married at First Baptist Church of Coweta and they resided in Coweta throughout their marriage. Betty and Norman loved camping and traveling with their friends, Arvil and Maudie Morgan and Doc and Connie Dunford. She was the best cook, and was known for her fried chicken, cobblers, and bread pudding. The grandkids and great grandkids always knew when they went to Granny and Pappy's house that there would be a bowl of candy for them to pick their favorites. Betty is survived by her husband, Norman Parks, her son, Eddie Reynolds and wife Beverly, her step-daughter, Kristi Parks, her daughter-in-law, Jodi Parks, and her sister, Marie Murphy. Also, her seven grandchildren, Chad Reynolds, Angel Taylor, Sonny Reynolds, Jeremy Reynolds, Andrew McClellan, Brandon Parks, and Ashlee Beams, and 15 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herchel and Beatrice Foster, her first husband, Sonny Reynolds, her daughter, Ruthie McClellan, her step-son, Mike Parks, her brothers, Horace Foster, Kenneth Foster, and Dale Foster, and her sister, Kathy Gerber. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Baptist Church of Coweta building fund. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Coweta since 1943 and loved her church and church family. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present to receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM. Services celebrating Betty's life will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma. Betty will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Betty Rose Parks entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.