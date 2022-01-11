Betty Moore

Lifelong Wagoner resident, Betty Lois (Barney) Moore was born to Joseph Walter and Gladyse Mae (Phillips) Barney in the Flat Rock area of Wagoner on September 7, 1930. She went home to be with the Lord, January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Moore; her parents; a sister, Ella Sue Barney Jeffries; and brothers, Clyde Walter Barney and Dale Houston Barney. She graduated from Wagoner High School in 1947. A few months before graduation she began her 66-year career with Lancaster Agency in Wagoner as a secretary after receiving the recommendation of her high school business teacher, Mrs. Virginia Penn. When she retired, she was the office manager. The insurance agency is now owned by her son, Rick Moore, and is now called the Moore-Lancaster Agency. Betty loved her job, and loved helping her friends and neighbors with their insurance questions, and meeting other Wagonerites every day. We should all be so lucky to enjoy our jobs as much as she enjoyed hers. Betty married Donald Lee Moore, November 13, 1948, in Van Buren, Arkansas, and they were married 65 years before his passing in 2013. She enjoyed attending OU football games and watching OU play on television, when she could not attend in person. She also enjoyed following Wagoner athletics and traveling. Keeping up with her large extended family of Barneys and Edwards, and her husband's families of Vanbrunts and Moores was something else she enjoyed very much. She was an accomplished seamstress, an excellent baker and cook, and loved hosting dinners for family and friends, often graciously opening her home to persons who were unable to spend time with their own families on either Thanksgiving or Christmas. She was the daughter of an ordained Southern Baptist preacher and became a Christian at a young age. Betty joined Wagoner First Baptist Church in 1948 and served in multiple ways, including as a Sunday school teacher, a Training Union teacher, and as a member on several committees. She taught her children and her husband the importance of having a personal faith in God. She was a member of the Wagoner Band Boosters and served in different offices, including president. She helped plan and prepare for the band's then annual trip to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. When her son played sports, she served as the secretary of the Bulldog Football Booster Club. She also served as a pack leader for Cub Scouts. Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Donna and Steve Byas of Norman; Sherri and Gary Speyrer of Covington, Louisiana; Patti Moore of Wagoner; and Rick and Donna (Hunt) Moore of Wagoner. She is also survived by her five grandsons and one granddaughter, including Jason Byas of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Jared Speyrer (Monica) of Shreveport, Louisiana; Josh Speyrer (Anna) of Mandeville, Louisiana; Brett Smith (Connie) of Coweta, Oklahoma; Blair Smith (Kendra) and Kelsey Moore, all of Wagoner, OK. In addition she is survived by five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Lori and Tambre Dyer and Emerald Hospice for their care in Betty's last days. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wagoner, Emerald Hospice, or the charity of your choice. The funeral service was held at 1 pm Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church in Wagoner. The Reverend Mark Pointer officiated. Interment was in Pioneer Cemetery in Wagoner. Pallbearers were Jared Speyrer, Josh Speyrer, Jason Byas, Brett Smith, Blair Smith and Chris Edwards. Honorary pallbearers were J.W Edwards, Bill Lancaster, Dick Vowell and Robert K. Hill. mallettfuneralhome.com