Betty Irene McClary Betty Irene McClary, 90, of Bartlesville, OK, passed away at home on May 4, 2021 of natural causes. Betty was born in Parkersburg, WV on June, 19, 1930 and was married to James L. McClary for 52 years. Betty was preceded in death by husband James and daughter Pamela. She is survived by sister's Norma Barr, Dottie Dunbar, Barbara Lemieux, and daughter's Karla Robinson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Sue Bell of Coweta, Oklahoma, Paula McClary of Florence, Arizona and son Dave Lynd of Ramona. Oklahoma. Grandchildren include James Wilson, Kimberly Jones, Jessi Coleman, Jessika Roop, Caleb McClary, Montanna McClary, Javen Wilson, Bailee Lynd, Zack Lynd, Christian Lynd, Kiefer Lynd, and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private celebration of life on June 18, 2021 in Bartlesville.