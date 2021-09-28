Barbara Karen Stevens, age 61, resident of Coweta, Oklahoma, departed this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Karen was born on November 26, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dennis R. Berry and Ruth Ann (Wolters) Austin. Karen was a 1978 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She married the love of her life, Lester Joe Stevens, on May 14, 1977 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Karen worked as a teacher's aide and support staff for the Coweta Public Schools. She was a member of the Coweta Church of God of Prophecy. Karen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Karen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Joe Stevens, of the home in Coweta, Oklahoma; three daughters, Sasha Sasser and her husband, Denver of Haskell, Oklahoma, Ericka Stevens and Michael Boley of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Randie Sampson and her husband, Josh of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; her brother, Dennis Berry of Coweta, Oklahoma; her sister, Kaye Fowler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; five grandchildren, Max, Chris, Astrid, Freyja, and Bruce; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis R. Berry and Ruth Ann Austin; and her brother, Donny Berry. A memorial service celebrating Karen's life was at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Coweta Church of God of Prophecy in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Larry Duncan officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Karen Stevens entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.