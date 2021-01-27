BARBARA BARNARD

Barbara "Barbie" Barnard Funeral Services for Barbara "Barbie" Barnard, 62, of Park Hill, OK were Tuesday, January 26, outside the home of Pastor James Graham at 1:00 pm. Located at 21037 S 384 Rd., Ft. Gibson, OK. 74434. Social distancing and masks will be required. Barbie Barnard, with her husband and daughter by her side, passed away January 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with renal failure. Barbara Lynn Barnard was born June 6, 1958 in Muskogee to Harold and Patty Hall. Barbie attended Tahlequah schools and then attended Oklahoma University and in 1980 graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood. She then started teaching for Wagoner Public Schools until she retired in 2010. While teaching she also worked with the Tahlequah United Methodist Youth Group until 2018, when she stopped because of health restrictions. Barbie also served as church camp counselor for 17 years and worked for the church for 10 years after retiring from teaching. Barbie was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Kappa Delta Sorority, a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and a proud member of the Harley Davidson Owners Group. Barbie was preceded in death by her father Harold Leon Hall. Barbie is survived by her loving husband, Roger Barnard, daughter, Britney Barnard, mother Patty Hall, sister Sandi Lanham, nephew and adopted cat Tang. Barbie had a bubbly personality, full of life, joy and kindness. Barbie's family and friends will always remember her as a beautiful woman, blessed with a great smile, kindness and a gorgeous full head of hair. Besides spending time with her family, church and friends, Barbie had a passionate love for snow skiing, riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, attending her daughter's softball and tennis matches while she was growing up. She also enjoyed going on mission trips with the church, kayaking down the Illinois river with her close friends, going on overnight trips with her close girl friends and running 5k's before her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in her name to the Tahlequah United Methodist Youth, 300 West Delaware, Tahlequah, OK 74464