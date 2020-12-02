Archie Dean Wortham Archie Dean Wortham, age 86, Coweta resident was born on March 6, 1934 in Cordell, Oklahoma to William Archie and Bertha Marie (Marrs) Wortham. Archie went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at his residence in Coweta, Oklahoma surrounded by his family. Archie received his education at Brick Country School in Morris and Porter Public Schools. He joined the United States Navy on March 20, 1952 at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged on March 19, 1960. He was a proud veteran of the Navy, serving in the Korean War. Archie married the love of his life, Barbara June Lang on October 14, 1954 in Porter and they were blessed with three children, Kathy, David, and Amy. He worked at Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a Control Room Supervisor for many years until he retired. Archie was a member of the Coweta Assembly of God. He enjoyed tinkering in the shop and could fix anything. He also enjoyed his tractor, riding his golf cart around, and going to garage sales and flea markets. He loved God and his family dearly. His life made an immediate, positive impact on all who were lucky to know and love him. Archie is survived by his three children, Kathy McCully and husband Chuck of Coweta, Oklahoma, David Wortham and wife Debbie of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Amy Blankenship and husband Charles of Coweta, Oklahoma; one sister, Dorothy Keefover and husband Marvin of Porter, Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Brian, Steve and wife Carlie, Nathan and wife Neva, Ciera, Chelsea and companion Coy, Kaylee and husband Matt, Alec and wife Karlee, Jessica, Tara, Derek, Emily, and Scott and wife Hailey; eighteen great grandchildren, Baileigh, Chandler, Easton, Trey, Gracie, Hope, Max, Tayten, Sammie, Boston, Kennedy, Alison, Caleb, Olivia, Rilynn, Creed, Bella, and Norah; three great-great grandchildren, Lawson, Dayton, and Cylus; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Archie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara June Wortham in 2016; his parents, William Archie and Bertha Marie Wortham; and four sisters, Jeannie Gaither, Mary Millsap, Geneva Colley, and Lola Lee. Viewing was from 12:00 8:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home with the family present to receive friends from 5:00 7:00 PM. Services celebrating Archie's life was at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Coweta Assembly of God in Coweta, Oklahoma with Rev. Delbert Hawpe officiating. Archie was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma. Military honors will be rendered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7977 of Skiatook, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com The family of Archie Dean Wortham entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.