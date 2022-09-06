Alison Gadberry

Alison Irene (Farr) Gadberry was born December 20, 1951, in Cambridge, MA to Roy Frederick and Marilyn Louise (Knox) Farr. Alison graduated from Somerville High School and Carol Nashe modeling school in Boston, MA, and then married the father of her three children, James Basteri, at the age of 19. As a Navy wife, she lived in many places before settling in Tulsa and later Wagoner, OK, including Phoenix, AZ; Pensacola, FL; Corpus Christi, TX; Brunswick, ME; and Milton, FL. She was very close to her family, especially her mother, so even though she lived far away, she made frequent visits back to Massachusetts. She met her husband, Frank Gadberry, through a shared interest and they married in 2001. Alison was a devoted mother and grandmother, a vintage jewelry dealer, and had various other professions and interests throughout her life, such as an executive assistant, an Avon lady, and a bank teller at Arvest Bank in Wagoner. She was passionate about politics and loved to travel. She traveled extensively throughout her adult life, and later she and Frank enjoyed visiting many National Parks. Alison also loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Alison departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Wagoner at the age of 70 with her husband and sister at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kevin Farr; brother-in-law, Gerard McCarthy; and stepdaughter, Lorie Holbrook. Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Frank Gadberry of Wagoner, OK; son, David Basteri and his wife, Renee, of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Alicia Basteri, of Venice, CA; son, Ryan Basteri and his wife, Stephanie, of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Chloe Basteri, Miles Basteri, and Isaac Basteri; step-grandchildren, Skylar Holbrook and his fianc�, Mackenzie Hardaway, and Eric Joice; step great-granddaughter, Aubrey Holbrook; sister, Marianne McCarthy of Hudson, MA; brother, Michael Farr and his wife, Charlotte, of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service celebrating Alison's life was held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mallett Funeral Home in Wagoner, OK. A private reception for family and close friends followed. www.mallettfuneralhome.com