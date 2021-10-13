Zombies eliminated at 'Zombie Rampage Ok' in Coweta

Down in the deep, dark woods of Coweta, Okla., zombies are hungry for human flesh. They need to be removed as soon as possible. ‘Zombie Rampage Ok’ is helping combat this emergency situation.

‘Zombie Rampage Ok’ opened to the public on Oct. 1 after owner Bryan Adair realized Coweta had a serious zombie problem. It’s located on — what used to be — quite a peaceful spot at 21701 E. 161st St. in Coweta, or better known as the Red Baron Ranch. Now it’s anything but peaceful.

Adair purchased a bus and loaded it with nitrogen-filled paintball guns. From there, he allows any brave soul to hop on Thursday through Sunday — right in the middle of zombie territory. For just $20, guests receive 100 paintballs, and it’s up to them to take care of the zombie problem for good.

Yes, that’s right. Guests are in charge of shooting the zombies. If they’re feeling extra combative, additional paintballs can be bought on the bus or inside the ticket booth. Or they can just purchase a VIP admission for $35, which comes with 300 paintballs.