Yvette's Gifts & Events vendor fair invites local and regional small businesses to Coweta

Vendors both near and far came together in Coweta on March 20 to celebrate the first day of spring and to participate in the Vendors on Broadway—March into Spring event hosted by Yvette’s Gifts & Events.
Yvette Elless said the idea to host monthly vendor fairs like Saturday’s event came about after months of seeing the toll the COVID-19 pandemic was taking on small businesses.
“I just felt like all of the small businesses were suffering because there were no events for them to go to and sell their products because of the pandemic,” Elless said. “This fair is outside, so just as long as we follow guidelines, we have all this space. Coweta also really needed something to draw people to town, so we wanted to be here for the community.”
Her business partner Holli Massey said this is the second year that Yvette’s will play host to various themed fairs throughout the year.
“This will be our second year and hopefully our first full year of doing an event each month starting from March through December of 2021,” she said. “It’s just a good business outlet for people. It’s a great opportunity for vendors to show off what they have and hopefully get business from that.”
While there are no specific vendor requirements, Massey said its preferred that vendors have affordable products for shoppers.
“We don’t want to get a vendor that has really expensive things that people can’t afford. A lot of times, that means keeping our vendors local to Coweta and the surrounding areas. We love homemade stuff that’s affordable for everybody,” she said.
A variety of vendors were on display Saturday, from those selling woodworking items to jewelry and food. Local consultants for direct sale companies were also on hand with items such as Tupperware, Colorstreet and Scentsy.
Netta Hausam is the owner of Okie Girl Fudge and started her home-based business in 2019.
“The fudge is made fresh every week and I make over 70 flavors throughout the year,” Hausam said. “I’ve run into so many people who tell me they don’t like fudge, but I find the reality is that everyone likes fudge, as long as it’s in a flavor that they like.”
She said she attended the fair to both support her business and other local businesses.
“I am a small town girl, born and raised in Coweta. I get so much love and support from this community. This is who we are as small town America. It’s so important that we support our local businesses and each other,” she said.
Shoppers can also find Okie Girl Fudge in the Yvette’s Gifts & Events storefront and soon, at Wagoner’s Bountiful Harvest.
Denise Hay’s Grammy Jam was also on display for those looking for something both sweet and spicy.
Hay started her business nearly a decade ago and after a brief hiatus when moving to Oklahoma three years ago, decided to start selling once more.
“I hadn’t anticipated selling again, but it’s been really successful and people love it. There are no additives. It’s just fruit, sugar and pectin. Sometimes I’ll get creative and use alcohol or nuts or different combinations. My pineapple jalapeno is one of my most popular jams.”
Those that missed the fair but are eager for a taste can also find Grammy Jam in the Yvette’s Gifts & Events storefront.
Jewelry was also on display for shoppers, including authentic Native American-made products like rings, earrings and Pendleton-sewn items courtesy of Navajo artist Rena Gould.
“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years and I travel with my art nationwide,” said Gould. “The majority of what I have is sterling silver, handmade with natural stone. I also have some pieces that are synthetic, some semi-precious.”
Gould said her work ethic is heavily influenced by her grandparents.
“My grandmother was a medicine woman that we went out to the mountains to get herbs. Then my grandfather was a silversmith and raised cattle and sheep. They taught me to work with my hands and I honor that. That’s all been passed down and we’re still carrying on.”
Stephanie Steely was also at the event to represent For Keeps Jewelry as its local Coweta consultant.
The Norman, Okla., based company makes high-quality, lightweight, handcrafted leather earrings and other types of jewelry.
“I am an independent consultant for the company, which has been around about two years,” said Steely. “Our founders are Lindsey and Cory Kunz. They originally started in their living room and were able to grow the business last year to move to a new facility in Norman.”
The company also allows its customers to make customizable jewelry. Steely encouraged those interested to visit her online at Happy Teardrops: For Keeps—Stephanie Steely’s VIP Group on Facebook.
Local woodwork was also on display from David Harris Custom Signs and Designs, offering shoppers pieces including paddles, coasters and outdoor signs.
“I’m retired. I worked in a machine shop as a CNC programmer, so this is kind of a crossover with the laser,” said Harris. “People call it old barn wood, but it’s actually just fence pickets I use and let my imagination run wild. I brand my name on the back of each piece.”
Harris also does custom work and invites those interested to look him up on Facebook under his business name.
One of the biggest hits of the fair was Mary Sue’s Petting Zoo & Bounce House, which offered children the chance to interact with a variety of animals including an alpaca, rabbits, a turkey, goats and a pig.
Chelsea Baker has owned the business since October 2020 and said she attended the vendor fair as a way to help get her business out to the public.
“I thought it would be a good way to get our name out there. Everyone’s loving it, so it’s working out great. We just did a spring break camp and will host a summer camp this year,” she said.
Those interested in booking Mary Sue’s Petting Zoo & Bounce House can visit their Facebook page of the same name.
The next scheduled vendor’s fair at Yvette’s Gifts & Events will take place on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423 S. Broadway in Coweta.