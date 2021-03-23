Yvette's Gifts & Events vendor fair invites local and regional small businesses to Coweta

Vendors both near and far came together in Coweta on March 20 to celebrate the first day of spring and to participate in the Vendors on Broadway—March into Spring event hosted by Yvette’s Gifts & Events.

Yvette Elless said the idea to host monthly vendor fairs like Saturday’s event came about after months of seeing the toll the COVID-19 pandemic was taking on small businesses.

“I just felt like all of the small businesses were suffering because there were no events for them to go to and sell their products because of the pandemic,” Elless said. “This fair is outside, so just as long as we follow guidelines, we have all this space. Coweta also really needed something to draw people to town, so we wanted to be here for the community.”

Her business partner Holli Massey said this is the second year that Yvette’s will play host to various themed fairs throughout the year.

“This will be our second year and hopefully our first full year of doing an event each month starting from March through December of 2021,” she said. “It’s just a good business outlet for people. It’s a great opportunity for vendors to show off what they have and hopefully get business from that.”