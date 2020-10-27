Youth help decorate downtown

Members of the Coweta Country Clovers and Porter Peach Capital 4-H Club exercised their creativity recently to help decorate Coweta’s downtown Broadway District for the fall season.

Dusti Pardue, 4-H Educator for Wagoner County, said the youth and teens had a great time building a scarecrow for downtown that promotes their organization.

4-H is a program that focuses on developing youth as individuals and responsible, productive citizens by involving them in community-based clubs, school enrichment programs and both group and individual projects to develop their four “H’s” – head, heart, hands and health.

The organization’s motto is, “To make the best better.”

There are six clubs in Wagoner County for youth ages 9-19. The Coweta Country Clovers and Porter Peach Capital group meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fair Building in Coweta.

The Wagoner Clever Clovers meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Wagoner Show Barn near Maple Park.

The Coweta Caring club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fair Building in Coweta.