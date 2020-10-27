Youth help decorate downtown

Members of the Coweta Country Clovers and Porter Peach Capital 4-H Club exercised their creativity recently to help decorate Coweta’s downtown Broadway District for the fall season.
Dusti Pardue, 4-H Educator for Wagoner County, said the youth and teens had a great time building a scarecrow for downtown that promotes their organization.
4-H is a program that focuses on developing youth as individuals and responsible, productive citizens by involving them in community-based clubs, school enrichment programs and both group and individual projects to develop their four “H’s” – head, heart, hands and health.
The organization’s motto is, “To make the best better.”
There are six clubs in Wagoner County for youth ages 9-19. The Coweta Country Clovers and Porter Peach Capital group meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fair Building in Coweta.
The Wagoner Clever Clovers meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Wagoner Show Barn near Maple Park.
The Coweta Caring club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fair Building in Coweta.
The Wagoner County Air Rifle Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta.
The Wagoner County Teen Leaders meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the OSU Extension Office in Coweta or at Pizza Hut in Wagoner. Teens meet at 5:30 p.m. and the adults meet at 6:30 p.m.
Membership is open to Wagoner County high school juniors and seniors.
There is also a non-competitive program called Cloverbuds for children ages 5-8.
This downtown Coweta scarecrow project is just one of many ways the 4-H organization reaches out to engage youth and promote itself in the communities it serves. To learn more about getting involved, call Pardue at 918-486-4589.
