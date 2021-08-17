Youth group donates 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Wagoner Public Schools

The Wagoner Public Schools district is now equipped to have clean hands for months thanks to a generous donation of hand sanitizer from the Twin Oaks Baptist Church youth group.

Twin Oaks Baptist Church Clerk Gerri Pruegert said it all came about due to “people helping people’ within the Twin Oaks Baptist Church and the Muskogee Baptist Association.

In July, Pruegert said the Muskogee Baptist Association reached out to the Twin Oaks Baptist Church asking for help unloading a Walmart, semi-trailer full of hand sanitizer. The youth group, consisting of a handful of 6th-12th graders, stepped right in. After a full day of unloading, the Muskogee Baptist Association Director told Twin Oaks they could take as much hand sanitizer as they wanted — so they took a palette back to Wagoner.

The palette had roughly 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer on it, Pruegert said.

With a palette full of hand sanitizer, Pruegert said she called the Wagoner Public Schools district. It wasn’t long before a school official reached out and said the district would be thankful to have the hand sanitizer to start the school year off strong.