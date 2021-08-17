Youth group donates 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Wagoner Public Schools

The Wagoner Public Schools district is now equipped to have clean hands for months thanks to a generous donation of hand sanitizer from the Twin Oaks Baptist Church youth group.
Twin Oaks Baptist Church Clerk Gerri Pruegert said it all came about due to “people helping people’ within the Twin Oaks Baptist Church and the Muskogee Baptist Association.
In July, Pruegert said the Muskogee Baptist Association reached out to the Twin Oaks Baptist Church asking for help unloading a Walmart, semi-trailer full of hand sanitizer. The youth group, consisting of a handful of 6th-12th graders, stepped right in. After a full day of unloading, the Muskogee Baptist Association Director told Twin Oaks they could take as much hand sanitizer as they wanted — so they took a palette back to Wagoner.
The palette had roughly 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer on it, Pruegert said.
With a palette full of hand sanitizer, Pruegert said she called the Wagoner Public Schools district. It wasn’t long before a school official reached out and said the district would be thankful to have the hand sanitizer to start the school year off strong.
Just a week later, Pruegert called her loyal bunch of youth group members and asked them if they were available to, once again, load up a truck so the hand sanitizer can be distributed to the school district. Without hesitation, the youth group came to the church and did just that.
“Any time I call and say we need help — it does not matter what it is, they are all over it,” Pruegert said. “They’re a great group of kids. I’m so happy to be a part of them.”
The school district responded to the donations on Facebook: “Over the summer, students at Twin Oaks Baptist Church worked to donate literally hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to Wagoner Public Schools. We greatly appreciate this gift and know it will be used often. Thanks for caring for our students and staff.”
Pruegert said it is not uncommon to see her youth group flourish when it pertains to helping others.
“Our students have spent the last year doing food distributions, too. We have a great but small group of kids that love to serve God and the community,” Pruegert said.
The hand sanitizer left over was donated to the Whitehorn Cove Volunteer Fire Department in Wagoner.