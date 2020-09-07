Yard tour, plant sale set for Sept. 19

The Rose Garden Club will hold its Fall Yard Tour, Plant and Craft Sale on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at five Wagoner locations.

The five locations were chosen to showcase creative landscaping work to make the front and back yards look more like a park setting.

All proceeds from this event will go to local charities like Blue Star Mothers, Wagoner Area Neighbors, Brighter Futures and Wagoner Community Outreach.

The homes that will participate in the tour are:

• Darrell and Joy Morgan at 1306 S. McKinley.

• Roy and Kathy Nichols at 105 N.E. 2nd St.

• John and Barbie Chandler at 72325 S. 260 Road

• Doug and Susan Tennant at 607 N.E. 4th St.

• James and Kay Jennings at 608 N.W. 9th St.

