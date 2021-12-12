 Skip to main content
Wrestling: 5 Bulldogs place in finals at Bristow tournament
Wrestling: 5 Bulldogs place in finals at Bristow tournament

Bulldog wrestling

The Bulldogs kick off their season in Bristow.

 Courtesy: Wagoner High School

The Wagoner High School varsity wrestling team kicked off their season last week at the Chuck West Invitational Tournament in Bristow. Five Bulldogs wrestlers placed in the finals:

Junior-Roman Garcia 2nd Place at 220lbs

Senior-Logan Sterling 3rd Place at 152 lbs

Freshman-Kale Charboneau 3rd Place at 160 lbs

Senior-Jamal Riggs 4th Place at HWT

Freshman-Bryce Steel 4th Place at 145 lbs

Wagoner will host their first home dual versus Inola Thursday, Dec. 16 with junior high starting at 6 p.m. followed by varsity.

news@wagonercountyat.com

