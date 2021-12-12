Wrestling: 5 Bulldogs place in finals at Bristow tournament

The Wagoner High School varsity wrestling team kicked off their season last week at the Chuck West Invitational Tournament in Bristow. Five Bulldogs wrestlers placed in the finals:
Junior-Roman Garcia 2nd Place at 220lbs
Senior-Logan Sterling 3rd Place at 152 lbs
Freshman-Kale Charboneau 3rd Place at 160 lbs
Senior-Jamal Riggs 4th Place at HWT
Freshman-Bryce Steel 4th Place at 145 lbs
Wagoner will host their first home dual versus Inola Thursday, Dec. 16 with junior high starting at 6 p.m. followed by varsity.