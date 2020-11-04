Wreath project begins, support sought to honor veterans

Veterans Day 2020 is still one week away, yet the need to honor veterans extends well past the November 11 holiday that pays tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Wreaths Across America program is coming back to Coweta in December and honors the veterans who are no longer living. Through this national program, live Christmas wreaths will be placed on the grave of every veteran buried in Vernon Cemetery.

Local coordinator Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom said approximately 320 veterans are interred there.

Each wreath costs $15, and she is far short of the $4,800 needed to make sure each grave is properly decorated.

“We have had formal ceremonies there for the past couple of years and we’ve managed to get every grave covered,” Ahlstrom said. “This year, however, we have some donations but we just don’t have enough with COVID-19 and people’s jobs affected.”

She said the need for volunteers to step up and make a wreath purchase is more important now than ever before.