Wreath project begins, support sought to honor veterans

Veterans Day 2020 is still one week away, yet the need to honor veterans extends well past the November 11 holiday that pays tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Wreaths Across America program is coming back to Coweta in December and honors the veterans who are no longer living. Through this national program, live Christmas wreaths will be placed on the grave of every veteran buried in Vernon Cemetery.
Local coordinator Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom said approximately 320 veterans are interred there.
Each wreath costs $15, and she is far short of the $4,800 needed to make sure each grave is properly decorated.
“We have had formal ceremonies there for the past couple of years and we’ve managed to get every grave covered,” Ahlstrom said. “This year, however, we have some donations but we just don’t have enough with COVID-19 and people’s jobs affected.”
She said the need for volunteers to step up and make a wreath purchase is more important now than ever before.
“How do you pick and choose which veteran grave to put a wreath on? We shouldn’t have to pick and choose,” Ahlstrom said. “Our town is so well known for our veterans. I would think we could step up and make this happen to support them.”
She said many veteran graves in Vernon Cemetery have no visitors or anyone to take care of them. By placing a wreath on them for Christmas, each person will be remembered for his or her sacrifice for American freedom.
“We have backed our businesses through this pandemic, and now we need to come together as a community and back our veterans!”
Ahlstrom’s brother, Specialist Four Donald P. Sloat, was one of eight Coweta men killed in the Vietnam War. She believes the purpose for veterans has been somewhat lost in 2020 due to the demeanor of the year, loss of jobs and the election.
“At the end of the day, we need to focus on something positive. Let’s not forget why we have this election and the ability to go vote. Our independence and freedom is due to our veterans. They gave sacrifices,” she reminded.
“We should go out of 2020 with a bang and make sure this wreath project happens,” she added.
The wreath ceremony is planned Saturday, Dec. 19 and all wreaths must be ordered by the Nov. 30 deadline. To place a wreath order, call or text 918-844-6465 or reach out to Ahlstrom on Facebook.
