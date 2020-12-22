Wreath ceremony honors lives of heroes

Members of Coweta’s American Legion Post 226 participated in the program by laying ceremonial wreaths in honor of each military branch.

When all was said and done, the Christmas wreaths adorned graves throughout the cemetery.

“We had less people attend and participate, but that was to be expected with the pandemic,” Sloat-Ahlstrom said. “We had more elderly here today helping and veterans as well. I am very pleased!”

The efforts of volunteers did not go unnoticed.

“We would like to say thank you to each and every volunteer who helped place wreaths on the veterans’ graves,” wrote James and Judy Brown on the Wagoner County American-Tribune’s Facebook post featuring the event photo gallery. “A special thanks to Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom for heading up this special tribute. We truly appreciate everyone who was involved!

Several others extended their appreciation for working on the project and marking specific graves.

“I love our little Coweta town,” commented Edith Elless.

In the event any graves were missed, American Legion members have gone back to properly mark them so that wreaths could be added this week Christmas.