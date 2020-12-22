Wreath ceremony honors lives of heroes

One by one, community volunteers with Christmas wreaths in hand stopped by approximately 550 veteran graves in Coweta’s Vernon Cemetery Saturday. They recited the veteran’s name, thanked him or her for their service, and carefully laid a wreath at the base of their tombstones or markers.
The scene was played out for a couple of hours following the 2020 Wreaths Across America program that attracted a small crowd.
Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom, local event coordinator, said she was very pleased with how the event honoring the lives of veterans played out.
Military veteran and Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell served as emcee and Commander Mitch Reed with the Military Order of Purple Heart served as guest speaker.
“Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives,” Bell said. “Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”
“These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor for those who have served or are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices everyday on our behalf,” Bell continued. “To our children, we want you to understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free. They have come with a cost that someday will be paid by you or a loved one.”
Members of Coweta’s American Legion Post 226 participated in the program by laying ceremonial wreaths in honor of each military branch.
When all was said and done, the Christmas wreaths adorned graves throughout the cemetery.
“We had less people attend and participate, but that was to be expected with the pandemic,” Sloat-Ahlstrom said. “We had more elderly here today helping and veterans as well. I am very pleased!”
The efforts of volunteers did not go unnoticed.
“We would like to say thank you to each and every volunteer who helped place wreaths on the veterans’ graves,” wrote James and Judy Brown on the Wagoner County American-Tribune’s Facebook post featuring the event photo gallery. “A special thanks to Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom for heading up this special tribute. We truly appreciate everyone who was involved!
Several others extended their appreciation for working on the project and marking specific graves.
“I love our little Coweta town,” commented Edith Elless.
In the event any graves were missed, American Legion members have gone back to properly mark them so that wreaths could be added this week Christmas.
Sloat-Ahlstrom said she and other volunteers took seven extra boxes of wreaths to Greenwood Cemetery in Porter where they were able to decorate most of the veteran graves.
“One woman came out and thanked us. It made my heart swell,” she said.