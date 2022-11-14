WRAP's Ruby Gala Dec. 15 to help fund needed projects

The WRAP Project proudly announces its first annual WRAP Ruby Gala. Why a Ruby Gala?

A Ruby is a symbol of love and commitment, which is what Wrap Project was founded on and strives to continue to achieve daily.

This Dec. 15 event at Patio on the Hill not only helps raise funds for the WRAP Project, but it also will raise awareness for WRAP's cause across the communities it serves.

The efforts have made a deep impact on the community by offering recovery classes daily, parenting classes twice a week, AA twice a week, SMART recovery classes once a week, daily assistance with GED work, Peer Recovery Support Specialist services, assisting with the process of applying for SNAP, Medicaid, Medical appointments, Dental appointments, and Mental Health appointments, advocating within the court systems, clothing assistance as well as helping obtain driver’s license, birth certificates, social security cards, and tribal cards.

It has expanded into youth services and domestic violence. This is an always-growing list of services offered, which is heavily needed in the rural areas.

WRAP currently extends throughout District 27, with two office locations, one in Tahlequah and one in Wagoner.

They plan on raising enough money to cover operating costs, support ongoing services, and future endeavors for upcoming projects for the year of 2023, help send more staff to educational training to better serve the rural community and be able to offer the community more opportunities.

You can purchase tickets for $50 on Eventbrite by clicking this link http://bitly.ws/wCRp or call to donate auction items or volunteer to help at 918-201-4333 or 918-316-8180.