WPS construction: Teague fifth graders back in the classroom

“The environment is so much more conducive to a positive learning environment,” Harris said. “It’s way better than what Central Intermediate was for those kids.”

Central Intermediate is officially closed on 202 N. Casaver Ave. The school board said they will house surplus supplies inside at their August meeting.

Remodeling the Teague fifth grade wing, included with additional classrooms, restrooms and exterior renovations are all part of a $19.95 million bond issue passed by the voters back in May 2019. Teague still has some exterior renovations that are set to be completed, including playground equipment, (hopefully) within a year or slightly over.

Ellington Elementary School is also “moving right along,” according to Harris. Nobody is currently inside that building.

The Ellington projects, also included in the bond issue — the largest in Wagoner school district history — includes new kindergarten and first grade editions. In particular, 21 classrooms, an updated media library center and administrative office. It’s all expected to be finished by Christmas break.