WPS construction: Teague fifth graders back in the classroom

It’s the end of an era for full school days in the gym or First Baptist Church for William R Teague Elementary fifth graders.
Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris is happy to report the fifth graders had big smiles on their faces walking into their completed fifth grade wing after a long construction process on Aug. 24.
Harris also had a big smile on his face. A much relieved, big smile.
“It was a tough decision to do that but it was hard to postpone school for 160 fifth graders,” Harris said.
Building new fifth grade classrooms and remodeling their hallway was slated to be complete before the first day of school on Aug. 13, but crews came up a little short.
The fifth graders had to sacrifice their learning environment for a little over a week. Half of them were split up in the gym, while the other half were at First Baptist Church on 401 N.E. 2nd Street.
Now, deep breaths later, fifth grade students and teachers are back in their newly, remodeled fifth grade wing. It’s clean, pristine and still has that “new building smell” upon walking in.
“The environment is so much more conducive to a positive learning environment,” Harris said. “It’s way better than what Central Intermediate was for those kids.”
Central Intermediate is officially closed on 202 N. Casaver Ave. The school board said they will house surplus supplies inside at their August meeting.
Remodeling the Teague fifth grade wing, included with additional classrooms, restrooms and exterior renovations are all part of a $19.95 million bond issue passed by the voters back in May 2019. Teague still has some exterior renovations that are set to be completed, including playground equipment, (hopefully) within a year or slightly over.
Ellington Elementary School is also “moving right along,” according to Harris. Nobody is currently inside that building.
The Ellington projects, also included in the bond issue — the largest in Wagoner school district history — includes new kindergarten and first grade editions. In particular, 21 classrooms, an updated media library center and administrative office. It’s all expected to be finished by Christmas break.
Luckily, Harris said 90 percent of the walls are cinderblock, so there won’t be a lot of framing and sheetrock that needs to happen. He said the fire suppression system has been installed and the HVAC system is almost ready. They’re hopeful in about six-eight weeks, electricity and HVAC utilities will be operable so crews can install flooring.
If there’s a headache in the mix of all of this construction, it’s probably the cafeteria at Wagoner High School. The roof collapsed last year and architects believe it could be a $4-5 million fix, Harris said.
Harris is thankful everyone has been so flexible, especially the cafeteria workers. They have since turned the Wagoner High “commons areas” into a mini cafeteria since cooks do not have access to the kitchen. The school has contracted with Chartwells and they were able to being in equipment to cook within confined spaces. Despite the fact they don’t have a kitchen, staff are still offering upper-level students 4-5 lunch options every day, Harris said.