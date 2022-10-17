WPS construction continues; Brighter Future lease not renewed

There must be times Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris feels like a construction supervisor.

As the final stages of the new classrooms at Teague and Ellington and upgrades at the high school move toward completion, Harris feels like he has a second job as the onsite supervisor.

“Flooring, paint and intercoms are left (in Ellington),” Harris said of the progress during the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

There was other good news about the new Ellington addition. Fire Chief Kelly Grooms said that he approved the number of fire boxes needed.

In other action:

• Approved to end the five-year lease agreement with Brighter Future. The lease expires in November and the board must give 30 days notice of the action.

• Adopted expenditure budget to be broken down by bold function codes. In General Fund, Building Fund and Child Nutrition Fund for the 2022-23 school year.

• Accepted the resignations of Laura Haddock and Shonte Mata.

• Approved the hiring of Amanda Alton as full time custodian at Ellington.

• Approved COVID relief funds equipment and construction approval application for the high school STEM lab expansion.

• Approved the resolution calling for a primary election on Feb. 14 and a second election on April 4. Included in the resolution was a request that the Wagoner County Election Board close precincts 730109, 730208 and 730209 due to the fact that are no registered voters residing in those boundaries.

• Approved another resolution related to voting boundaries. This one involved precinct 730203 due to only having two voters that reside with the boundary. The voters can still vote by being assigned to a nearby precinct.

The streamlining the voting boundaries will help save the Wagoner Public Schools save money.

• Among the Consent Agenda items was one about Wagoner High School college remediation report and WHS drop out report.

It was report that there were seven students gained their high school diplomas after dropping out earlier.

Of the drop out rate in Wagoner, Harris said, “We’re pretty consistent and below the state average of 7-to-10 percent.”

Harris also talked about the many ways dropouts are counted and that some do graduate, but will only be counted if it came from an accredited school.