WPS bond update: Ellington slated for completion by spring break

In a recently published video by Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris, construction at Ellington Elementary is moving right along with state-of-the-art pods and facilities, thanks to a nearly $20 million bond issue passed by voters in May 2019.

Harris explained that the newly-constructed elementary school, on 601 S.E. 6th St. in Wagoner, will have three pods with six classrooms to a pod. Each pod will have a shared common area, restroom and teachers workroom, he said.

The building will also have a Special Education classroom, STEM lab and Transitional classroom not included in the pods, he added.

The new construction will also intersect with the Pre-K building and cafeteria, allowing students to not have to go outside to get into the gymnasium or cafeteria, he said.

The Ellington construction is set to be completed by Spring Break, March 14 thru March 22, 2022. As long as construction stays on point, Harris said students should be able to attend school inside the new building at that time.

“I want to say thank you for the bond issue,” Harris said in the video. “Without the yes vote, we wouldn’t be able to provide these facilities for our students.”