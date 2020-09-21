Woman injured in ATV accident

A Porter woman was injured Sunday after she was involved in an ATV accident in rural Coweta.

Kimberly Slater, 65, was southbound on 385th E. Ave. approximately one-half mile south of 151st St. when she departed the roadway to the right and rolled one-quarter time. The vehicle came to a rest on its side.

Slater was transported by ambulance to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol cite unsafe speed as the cause of the collision.