Woman dies after late October crash

Woman dies after late October crash

A Skiatook woman succumbed to injuries she suffered in a late-October crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Sharon Postier, 77, was hospitalized in stable condition Oct. 21 after a morning crash along U.S. 75 at 126th Street North near Skiatook. She died late Tuesday night.

Troopers reported Postier failed to yield to another vehicle when crossing onto the highway about 9:20 a.m., and her vehicle was hit broadside.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 48-year-old Coweta man, was treated at a hospital for an arm injury and later released.

Both drivers appeared to be operating normally at the time of the crash, and both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

