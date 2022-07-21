Woman accused of leaving accident, child endangerment in Coweta

Coweta police officers arrested a woman accused of driving off an embankment and into a pond with her own children inside.

Deana Harris, 41, of Wagoner, is the suspect, according to Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.

Coweta police officers responded to a report just before 2 p.m. of a vehicle accident with possible injuries near OK-51B and 154th Street South on July 20, Bell said. Witnesses flagged down officers as they neared the location and reported that a blue SUV veered off the road, drove through brush, went over an embankment and ended up in a deep pond.

Witnesses indicated a woman and two children, ages 8 and 6, escaped from the SUV after it entered the water and ran from the scene, Bell said. Police checked the vehicle to ensure no one was still inside and began searching the area.

After determining the vehicle’s owner, officers went to the home to check on the woman and children. No one appeared to be home, but the woman’s parents arrived at the house and tried to get inside, Bell said.

Once entry was made into the home, it was evident there was an active fire somewhere in the home, Bell said. Coweta Fire Department responded to the fire and the police department continued searching for the driver and her children.

Later in the afternoon, CPD determined that Harris and her children were staying at a friend’s house, and made contact. Neither the woman nor the children had any significant injuries, Bell said.

“That’s the most important part,” Bell said.

The woman who had been driving the SUV was arrested and the children were placed in the care of their grandparents, Bell added.

Harris is currently at the Wagoner County Jail with a $15,000 bond. She’s accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, child endangerment and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re trying to put a timeline together — just how everything took place,” Bell said. “Right now, the times aren’t matching up at all.”

The Coweta Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the house fire, and both the fire and police investigations are ongoing. Additional arrest complaints may be added.