Wisdom, Chandler named Outstanding Seniors at Wagoner High School

“I’ve always loved Wagoner and my family has always taught me to invest in my community and give back to others as much as I can,” he said.

Wisdom is the son of Micah and Pebble Wisdom.

Chandler is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad that won Oklahoma Academic State Champion honors. She plays softball and basketball, is a trainer for the baseball team and was named Mu Alpha Theta Homecoming Queen.

She is ranked first in her class and scored a 29 on her ACT. She has also volunteered numerous hours for various organizations.

Chandler has won subject awards in virtually every high school discipline and has achieved the highest score in her advanced math classes every year of high school. She scored a 32 on the ACT math section.

She plans to study law at the University of Tulsa.

“I am so excited to have been chosen for this honor!” chandler exclaimed. “My teachers are amazing people who have worked so hard to continue providing me the best education I can have despite the ongoing pandemic.”

She said to be selected for the honor is humbling and she is quite honored.