Wisdom, Chandler named Outstanding Seniors at Wagoner High School

Carter Wisdom and Kammi Chandler have been named as Wagoner High School’s Outstanding Senior Boy and Girl. The announcement was made January 6 on the school's social media page.
Wisdom is executive president of the Wagoner Student Council. He is a member of the varsity academic team and serves as leader of the student section for sporting events.
He is a member of National Honor Society, the WHS Science and Spanish Clubs and Mu Alpha Theta. He also competes with the Wagoner track team.
Wisdom is ranked at the top of his class, scoring a 28 on his ACT. He has also worked more than 100 hours of community service.
He is active in the United Church and has performed a comedy routine in front of thousands at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wisdom plans to attend Northeastern State University and major in psychology.
“I am really honored to be the one selected for this award considering all of the talented and accomplished peers in my class,” Wisdom said. “We really do have a great group of kids in the 2021 graduating class.”
He said among the things that drive him to be involved in his school, church and community are the great influences who have poured into his life. This includes teachers at school and church “who have shaped who I am as a person.”
“I’ve always loved Wagoner and my family has always taught me to invest in my community and give back to others as much as I can,” he said.
Wisdom is the son of Micah and Pebble Wisdom.
Chandler is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad that won Oklahoma Academic State Champion honors. She plays softball and basketball, is a trainer for the baseball team and was named Mu Alpha Theta Homecoming Queen.
She is ranked first in her class and scored a 29 on her ACT. She has also volunteered numerous hours for various organizations.
Chandler has won subject awards in virtually every high school discipline and has achieved the highest score in her advanced math classes every year of high school. She scored a 32 on the ACT math section.
She plans to study law at the University of Tulsa.
“I am so excited to have been chosen for this honor!” chandler exclaimed. “My teachers are amazing people who have worked so hard to continue providing me the best education I can have despite the ongoing pandemic.”
She said to be selected for the honor is humbling and she is quite honored.
“My driving factor to stay active in my community is my family,” Chandler continued. “My parents have been the best example for me throughout my life by staying active in all kinds of community activities and organizations.
“My siblings were also very active in the community throughout their high school years and they have truly paved the way for me.
“I have been set up for these opportunities because of the incredible family that I was blessed with.”
Chandler is the daughter of John and Barbie Chandler.
“These two students are truly deserving of this honor bestowed by the WHS faculty,” instructor John French said. “Watch for these two in the future as they are going to achieve great things!”