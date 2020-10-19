Winning tickets drawn in Coweta's Shop Local, Shop Small campaign

Six winning tickets have been drawn for cash prizes in the Shop Local, Shop Small campaign hosted this fall by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Since early September, customers who have shopped at 14 different Coweta businesses have received special tickets with their purchases. It’s time to check those numbers. If you don’t have a winner this time, save the tickets because more numbers will be drawn for any unclaimed prizes.

Winning first round numbers and the stores they were distributed from are:

0365514 - MedPharm - $750

0364253 - MedPharm - $750

0363313 - Koweta Smoke Shop - $750

0362468 - Koweta Smoke Shop - $750

0361076 - Coweta Smiles - $750

0360493 - The Tigers Paw - $750

Winning ticket holders must claim their prizes no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. All prizes will be distributed from the Coweta Chamber office, 115 S. Broadway and a photo ID is required to claim winnings