Winning tickets drawn in Coweta's Shop Local, Shop Small campaign

Six winning tickets have been drawn for cash prizes in the Shop Local, Shop Small campaign hosted this fall by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Since early September, customers who have shopped at 14 different Coweta businesses have received special tickets with their purchases. It’s time to check those numbers. If you don’t have a winner this time, save the tickets because more numbers will be drawn for any unclaimed prizes.
Winning first round numbers and the stores they were distributed from are:
0365514 - MedPharm - $750
0364253 - MedPharm - $750
0363313 - Koweta Smoke Shop - $750
0362468 - Koweta Smoke Shop - $750
0361076 - Coweta Smiles - $750
0360493 - The Tigers Paw - $750
Winning ticket holders must claim their prizes no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. All prizes will be distributed from the Coweta Chamber office, 115 S. Broadway and a photo ID is required to claim winnings
If necessary, a second drawing will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 for any unclaimed prizes. Those tickets must be claimed no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
A third and final drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 for any remaining unclaimed prizes. Those tickets must be redeemed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Winning numbers will be posted at the chamber office, online at www.cowetachamber.com and www.wagonercountyatcom and on the Coweta Chamber and Wagoner County American-Tribune Facebook pages.
Participating in the Shop Local, Shop Small campaign were Med Pharm, Koweta Smoke Shop, Mark Harwood DDS-Coweta Smiles, 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio and Home Décor Store, Tiger Mini-Storage, Dixie’s Café, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Indigo Tie Dye Company, The Tigers Paw, Yvette’s Gifts and Events, Coweta Nutrition, Broadway Hair and Nails, Scott’s Conoco Station and The Alamo at Coweta.
