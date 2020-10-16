Winning Shop Local, Shop Small numbers to be drawn Monday

The Shop Local, Shop Small campaign coordinated by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce will draw to a close this weekend. Six winning tickets will be drawn for cash prizes on Monday, Oct. 19.

Since early September, customers who have shopped at 14 different Coweta businesses have received special tickets with their purchases. One or more of them may be a winner worth $750.

Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said winning ticket numbers will be announced at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 19. Whoever has a winner must claim the prize no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. All prizes will be distributed from the Coweta Chamber office, 115 S. Broadway.

There are several locations winning numbers will be posted – at the chamber office, online at www.cowetachamber.com and www.wagonercountyatcom and on the Coweta Chamber and Wagoner County American-Tribune Facebook pages.

If necessary, a second drawing will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 for any unclaimed prizes. Those tickets must be claimed no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A third and final drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 for any remaining unclaimed prizes. Those tickets must be redeemed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.