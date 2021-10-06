Winning in Wagoner: Farmer’s market recognized with Innovations Award

The city of Wagoner can officially call themselves winners, as they have received the ‘2021 Innovations Award for small communities’ with the Wagoner Farmer’s Market and Music.
The Oklahoma Municipal League conference, known as OML, is held annually and recognizes municipal leaders and projects that have made an impact in Oklahoma communities.
The municipal awards conference was held in Oklahoma City on Sept. 9, 2021. Since OML did not hold a 2020 annual conference due to COVID-19, winners from both 2020 and 2021 were recognized.
The Wagoner Farmer’s Market and Music event is held every Saturday in downtown Wagoner off Cherokee and Main Streets, weather permitting. It’s from 8 a.m. to noon, with live music following in the evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Vendors set up shop with fresh produce, wines, artesian crafts, flowers, honey and more. It begins in the spring and concludes on the last Saturday in October.
Lowell Graves, a long-time Wagoner County produce farmer, rarely misses a Saturday Farmer’s Market to set up a booth, with locally-produced tomatoes, watermelons and squash.
Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones even sets up his own booth to go over various city-wide projects, grant applications, or simply just to chat with constituents in the community. It allows residents to “get the facts straight from the horse’s mouth,” as he likes to say.
Most vendors start arriving at 6:30 a.m. to set up, and it’s not uncommon to see members of the community come by to assist. It’s doubles as a social time for everybody involved.
The Wagoner Farmer’s Market and music event was spearheaded by Jones’ wife, Carol Jones. The first Saturday market was on June 17, 2021 — and it has been growing ever since.
The Jones’ would be the first to tell residents an event, such as the Saturday farmers market, was needed in the city of Wagoner. Through their own research, the Jones’ discovered that eight percent of Wagoner residents don’t have a vehicle and 48 percent of residents are one vehicle households. They said the Wagoner population is aging, with the only main grocery store being west of a major interstate.
OML sends a call out for entries months in advance of the awards presentation. City staff must provide a cover page, 100-word project summary, a short video and an appendix with art, newspaper articles and photos to be considered.
Mayor Jones accepted the award, alongside his wife, at the September ceremony with big smiles and occasional tears. He credited Mayor Stan Booker, from the city of Lawton, Okla., for encouraging him to never stop leading despite tough circumstances.
“I’ve been visually impaired for like 18 months, but your speech (at the Mayor’s Conference) was about getting off the sidelines and to start doing something,” Mayor Jones said upon accepting the OML award. “My wife got me into creating a farmer’s market, and your speech made me realize, it’s time to get back to leading.”