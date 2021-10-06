Winning in Wagoner: Farmer’s market recognized with Innovations Award

Most vendors start arriving at 6:30 a.m. to set up, and it’s not uncommon to see members of the community come by to assist. It’s doubles as a social time for everybody involved.

The Wagoner Farmer’s Market and music event was spearheaded by Jones’ wife, Carol Jones. The first Saturday market was on June 17, 2021 — and it has been growing ever since.

The Jones’ would be the first to tell residents an event, such as the Saturday farmers market, was needed in the city of Wagoner. Through their own research, the Jones’ discovered that eight percent of Wagoner residents don’t have a vehicle and 48 percent of residents are one vehicle households. They said the Wagoner population is aging, with the only main grocery store being west of a major interstate.

OML sends a call out for entries months in advance of the awards presentation. City staff must provide a cover page, 100-word project summary, a short video and an appendix with art, newspaper articles and photos to be considered.

Mayor Jones accepted the award, alongside his wife, at the September ceremony with big smiles and occasional tears. He credited Mayor Stan Booker, from the city of Lawton, Okla., for encouraging him to never stop leading despite tough circumstances.

“I’ve been visually impaired for like 18 months, but your speech (at the Mayor’s Conference) was about getting off the sidelines and to start doing something,” Mayor Jones said upon accepting the OML award. “My wife got me into creating a farmer’s market, and your speech made me realize, it’s time to get back to leading.”

