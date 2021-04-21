Winners announced in Best in the Burbs contest

Who won the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer?

Find out today in the Best in the Burbs special section included in today’s print edition.

The special section is running today in the Tulsa World, Wagoner County-American Tribune, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Owasso Reporter.

You voted on a ballot with more than 1,000 nominated businesses listed in the categories of automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during the pandemic.

We received more than 90,000 votes in this year’s contest.

“The overwhelming response from the public has certainly showed us how important local businesses are to our communities,” said Misti Rinehart, manager of sales for the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group. “Our publications are honored to be a part of those communities and it is a privilege to help them be recognized.”

You can also see the winners online at go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021