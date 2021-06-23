Wilma Mankiller to be among women on U.S. quarters starting next year

A Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Mankiller died in April 2010 of pancreatic cancer.

“When we celebrate the achievement of women in this country, it is absolutely fitting and deserving that former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller be represented for her national voice, influence and leadership that first elevated Native American tribes and tribal issues in this country,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Chief Mankiller served as the first female chief in a role dominated by men and during a time that the Cherokee Nation was first getting its footing after decades of suppression by the U.S. government.

“She stood for tribal sovereignty and treaty rights. She fought for civil rights and equality, and self-sufficiency for the Cherokee people. She was the anchor establishing what has now become the largest tribal health care system in the country. She was truly a champion for Indian Country and we are so proud she is forever honored on this coin by the U.S. Mint as part of the American Women Quarters Program,”

Law requires only deceased individuals may be honored on coin designs, with these five issued yearly through 2025 with different reverse images. The coin “heads” will feature a portrait of George Washington different than the likeness on typical quarters, a news release states.