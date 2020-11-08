Williams honored by Arvest Bank

Wagoner instrumental music instructor Jeremy Williams has been awarded a $500 cash prize as part of Arvest Bank’s “We Love Teachers” campaign.

A total of 160 awards totaling $80,000 are being given this year through Arvest’s footprint.

Williams teaches 6th through 12th grade band at Wagoner Public Schools and plans to use his prize money to purchase a digital metronome and Bluetooth speaker.

“I greatly appreciate your time and willingness to promote education in Oklahoma,” the educator said. “It’s a great honor to even be nominated."

The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

“Arvest celebrates Mr. Williams and is so happy to recognize him in this way,” said Arvest Marketing Manager Rita Garrison. “We hope this prize makes his job a little easier.”

“We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all of the communities we serve,” Garrison continued. “We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play.”

