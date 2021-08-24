Wild Child coffee shop opens in Coweta: ‘There was a need,' says owner

Oksana Boyko will never forget walking the streets to high school in her hometown of Seattle and stopping to get a coffee in one of the many shops along her path. One day, she daydreamed; she’d have a coffee shop of her own for people to get a hot cup of Joe and mingle with the community.

After years of contemplating and never knowing when might be the perfect time, she and her husband, Andrew, decided to take the plunge and open Wild Child Coffee Co. in the heart of downtown Coweta.

They’ve been open for nearly two weeks on 111 S. Broadway, and the people, they said, have been nothing short of extraordinary.

“I’m surprised just how supportive the community has been. They’ve been so kind and we are already starting to get regulars,” Oksana Boyko said.

Upon walking into Wild Child, one may think the Boykos brought a little bit of Seattle with them to Coweta. The vibe is very modern, with tall, green plants sitting on nearly every corner; even the ceiling. It’s also very bright inside, with an inviting feel. The Boykos moved to Oklahoma about 12 years ago.

The couple will say confidently — moving to Oklahoma was one of the best choices they’ve ever made. They’re amazed just how friendly and patient everyone is.