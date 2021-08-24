Wild Child coffee shop opens in Coweta: ‘There was a need,' says owner

Oksana Boyko will never forget walking the streets to high school in her hometown of Seattle and stopping to get a coffee in one of the many shops along her path. One day, she daydreamed; she’d have a coffee shop of her own for people to get a hot cup of Joe and mingle with the community.
After years of contemplating and never knowing when might be the perfect time, she and her husband, Andrew, decided to take the plunge and open Wild Child Coffee Co. in the heart of downtown Coweta.
They’ve been open for nearly two weeks on 111 S. Broadway, and the people, they said, have been nothing short of extraordinary.
“I’m surprised just how supportive the community has been. They’ve been so kind and we are already starting to get regulars,” Oksana Boyko said.
Upon walking into Wild Child, one may think the Boykos brought a little bit of Seattle with them to Coweta. The vibe is very modern, with tall, green plants sitting on nearly every corner; even the ceiling. It’s also very bright inside, with an inviting feel. The Boykos moved to Oklahoma about 12 years ago.
The couple will say confidently — moving to Oklahoma was one of the best choices they’ve ever made. They’re amazed just how friendly and patient everyone is.
Three days into their new venture, a gasket on their espresso machine broke and water was dripping everywhere. Despite the hiccup, the customers in line still bought whatever they could, and stayed supportive the whole way through.
It’s just one of many examples of how kind the community has been, she said.
Scroll through Coweta Facebook groups over the last few months, and you are sure to find people talking about the need for a sit-down, coffee shop in town. The Boykos recognized that need, as well. It was just another pushing point to bite the bullet and make their dreams become a reality.
Like a majority of small business ventures these days, they said it wasn’t easy to hit the ground running. Due to delays in the permitting process and having to build out a new kitchen, the remodeling process took longer than expected — about six months to be exact. Nevertheless, the Boykos pushed forward, officially opening their doors in mid-August.
Oksana, the “wild child” is the youngest of seven children, and that’s how the name was established. A friend of hers recommended it. Having thought of so many names beforehand, that one seemed to stick.
“My mom always used to say I didn’t fit in any frame,” she said with a smile. “That stuck with me.”
The Boykos embrace fitting all of their family members in a frame, or in this case, the coffee shop. Their sons are often in the kitchen doing the dishes, while Oksana might pop in and hand customers a coffee or pastry. Their niece, from Seattle, is currently working the bar. She worked a coffee shop in Seattle but decided to move to Coweta and help with the business. Luckily for the Boykos, very little training was needed.
The Boykos plan to expand Wild Child Coffee Co. in the fall with a back patio for activities and live music. They also plan to add more hours once they iron out the new business kinks.
Right now, they’re just enjoying the long, awaited moment.
“When people walk in and they know each other and just start chatting, that’s everything to me,” she said. “That’s what I remember growing up.”