Wednesday crash claims life of Broken Arrow man

A Broken Arrow man died from injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sept. 30. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on 241st E. Ave. near East 55th St. S. north of Broken Arrow.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Johnnie J. Walker IV, 28, was northbound on 241st E. Ave. in a Chevrolet Impala when he departed the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, went airborne and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responders with the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

Walker was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.