Weather delays downtown storm water project by two weeks

What may have felt like never ending rain in Wagoner County did put about a two-week halt in construction for the downtown storm water project; however, it wasn't too detrimental in the overall scope of progress.

Wagoner city crews plan to cross downtown Cherokee Street on Tuesday, June 21, and they plan to be in there for seven to 10 working days, weather permitting. Cherokee will be closed down for traffic, and detoured. On Monday, June 27, Gradeline Construction, LLC, contracted by the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, is projected to be in Wagoner to begin work on the streetscape. If it weren’t for the two-week rain delay, Gradeline would have already been in town.

Despite weather hiccups, Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J” Jones, who oversees the project along with City Administrator Dwayne Elam, believes the rain is behind us.

“We need our storm water guys to be out of the way before Gradeline comes in, and we believe that shouldn’t be a problem,” Jones said. “We also never know what kind of buried treasure we’re going to find in the ground.”

Buried treasure — an interesting way of putting it.

The majority of Wagoner’s roads have not been dug up in over 100 years. Most, if not all, of the city’s storm water pipes and drains are undersized and unfit to handle 100 + years' worth of growth. It’s also safe to say when some of Wagoner first inhabitants designed the original storm water system — it was a completely eyeballed situation. They didn’t have the technology or the engineering expertise. It’s why all of this is coming to a head in 2022.

It's not just Wagoner. Many rural, Oklahoma cities are dealing with the same problem.

With that said, construction crews never know what they are going to find under the roads. So far they found an old gas line that made them stop in their tracks last week. They needed to put a new storm water pipe underneath it, but anytime gas is involved, a call with Oklahoma Natural Gas is warranted. As it turned out, the gas line didn’t require any engineering, but if it did, that could of have caused another delay.

Who knows what might be discovered in the future.

Once city crews finish up downtown Cherokee Street storm water work, they will continue moving west all the way to US-69. It is a gigantic undertaking, and the biggest project city of Wagoner crews have every signed up for: So far, so smooth.

“We have one hell of a staff,” Jones said. “We’re saving about $4 million by us doing it, and not contracting it out. Most cities don’t do this.”

In the coming weeks, an additional ODOT contractor will be in Wagoner to start the downtown sidewalks. Once Gradeline is finished, Becco Contractors, Inc will do the final leg of the streetscape project: downtown road resurfacing.

Expect a downtown transformation by October. The final streetscape project is expected to be done and city crews will have finished the entirety of the downtown storm water upgrades.

Fingers crossed.

