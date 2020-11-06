Water main break reported in Coweta

The City of Coweta has reported another water main break. This break is in the area of 269th E. Ave. in the timber Ridge area.

In a public statement, city officials say the cause of the break is unknown. Crews are on site and working to isolate the break, assess the problem and make repairs.

“When they isolate the break, portions of the nearby area will lose water service or water pressure,” officials say.

The outage comes after water service was disrupted to the same area on Nov. 3 when contractors on a construction crew north of 121st Street cut into a 12-inch city water line.

We will update as information becomes available.