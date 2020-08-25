Water bill woes: Coweta water customers question higher than normal bills

Anyone who pays utility bills knows they tend to go up in the summer due to additional air conditioning usage. But for City of Coweta water customers, they have gotten a double whammy this month.

Many of their water bills have shown a significant increase over that they were expecting and they want to know why.

The city began the lengthy process of replacing long-existing water meters with new digital meters in May. Officials say they will be very accurate in recording water consumption. When those meters were installed during a particular billing cycle appear to have impacted those higher readings.

When the city made a post on its Facebook page last week to address the billing concerns, many customers responded with their own concerns about higher-than-normal water bills.

One resident said his water costs are out of control.

“We pay some of the highest costs in the state according to Google averages for Oklahoma. I think the city council should take a detailed look at why this is happening,” he wrote. “The position is their new digital water meters don’t make mistakes. Technology doesn’t always work without glitches as we all know.”

One woman said higher than anticipated bills happens every few months or so, not just this one time.

“I understand the explanation for this time, but I’ve been told several times before I must have a leak and there’s not. I know I’m not alone here. This can be very frustrating,” she posted.

Another resident responded saying, ‘If this is true, it would be incumbent of the city to advise residents ahead of sending a catch up bill with no explanation. He asked for officials to have some consideration.