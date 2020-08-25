Water bill woes: Coweta water customers question higher than normal bills

Anyone who pays utility bills knows they tend to go up in the summer due to additional air conditioning usage. But for City of Coweta water customers, they have gotten a double whammy this month.
Many of their water bills have shown a significant increase over that they were expecting and they want to know why.
The city began the lengthy process of replacing long-existing water meters with new digital meters in May. Officials say they will be very accurate in recording water consumption. When those meters were installed during a particular billing cycle appear to have impacted those higher readings.
When the city made a post on its Facebook page last week to address the billing concerns, many customers responded with their own concerns about higher-than-normal water bills.
One resident said his water costs are out of control.
“We pay some of the highest costs in the state according to Google averages for Oklahoma. I think the city council should take a detailed look at why this is happening,” he wrote. “The position is their new digital water meters don’t make mistakes. Technology doesn’t always work without glitches as we all know.”
One woman said higher than anticipated bills happens every few months or so, not just this one time.
“I understand the explanation for this time, but I’ve been told several times before I must have a leak and there’s not. I know I’m not alone here. This can be very frustrating,” she posted.
Another resident responded saying, ‘If this is true, it would be incumbent of the city to advise residents ahead of sending a catch up bill with no explanation. He asked for officials to have some consideration.
Additional posts include:
“I received a bill almost triple this month out of nowhere.”
“No reason why my water bill should be higher than my electric.”
“Mine is literally double last month’s bill.”
City Manager Roger Kolman said the difference in use and subsequent cost depends on when a new meter was installed during the reading period and on factors with the way software counted the volume of water that was used.
“For some customers, it appears for many they received a normal bill in June and a very low or minimum bill for July,” Kolman said. “What the August bill is doing is looking for consumption that was not picked up in the July bill and moved it to August.”
He said if customers add their three month period together, readings are exactly correct.
Kolman said one of the real benefits of a data log is it allows customers to gauge when they are using water and conserve water during the hottest part of the day.
“For any customers who are concerned, call city hall and we will go out and do a data log. We will pull it off their meters and show their consumption by day and by hour,” he noted. “There is a range of anything that’s been there from 60-90 days or even two days (depending on when meter was installed). After 30-45 days, that’s when a data log becomes important.
“The data is there, but there is nothing to compare it to. If you get a bill that looks too large, ask for the data log so you can gauge.”
Kolman also reminded that the city has a water rate increase of 1.8 percent that went into effect this year with the current billing cycle. The increases are automatic each year based on the consumer price index.