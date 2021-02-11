Watch Now: Vaccines to open Feb. 22 for teachers, school staff along with next priority group, Oklahoma officials say (copy)

Teachers and school staff will soon be able to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, as will Oklahomans of all ages with comorbidities.

“We have the sixth-highest percentage of all the states with people with at least one dose in the country,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said as he announced he would soon move Oklahoma to the next priority group within its distribution plan.

Pre-K-12 school staff who are not classified as teachers, such as bus drivers, will be covered due to their high-risk positions; about 89,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible in this category.

“We are one step closer to giving every parent in the state the option to send their kids back to the classroom,” Stitt said.

Appointments will open Feb. 22 for those next high-risk priority groups, Health Commissioner Lance Frye said

“We’ve made significant progress in vaccinating Oklahomans over 65; we feel it is the right time to begin vaccinating more of our at-risk population,” he said.

The comorbidities, or medical conditions that denote high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic lung, liver and renal disease.