Watch Now: Teachers bumped up on vaccination priority list

Stitt said students are safe in schools.

Frye said school districts will determine who gets the first doses.

Some teachers are more at risk than others, Frye said.

Stitt said he is prepared to ask his appointees to the State Board of Education to require an in-person option.

Stitt appoints six of the seven members to the Board of Education with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister chairing the board and setting the agenda.

“The state board potentially could pass some kind of rule that I think could supersede some of the different school districts and some of their decisions,” Stitt said.

Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime said local elected school boards are given the authority to oversee the day-to-day operations of their school districts.

“There are lot of questions about if the State Board has that authority, but I am very thankful our State Board of Education has been very supportive of local boards responsibilities and expect them to continue that support,” Hime said.

Stitt said the state sent personal protective equipment to every school and provided grants to cover COVID-19 expenses.