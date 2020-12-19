Watch Now: Teachers bumped up on vaccination priority list

Clarification: A statement in this story from Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest was based on incorrect information. She sent an amended statement:
“The figure we referred to was posted on the CDC website Thursday morning. It’s good to know that number was incorrect and that Oklahoma’s rolling average is nowhere near 168 per 100,000. Even so, our cases are soaring and we all need to do our part to help stop community spread.”
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said teachers and support staff in direct contact with students will move up in the COVID-19 vaccination line.
The effort is designed to get more students back to in-person learning, Stitt said.
Teachers and support staff will be moved into Phase 2 from Phase 3, Stitt said.
Phase 2 vaccinations are expected to start possibly in January, said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.
Frye said no one would be knocked out of Phase 2 as a result.
Stitt said he wants more schools to offer an in-person learning option in addition to a virtual or online option.
“This needs to happen as soon as possible,” Stitt said. “It is non-negotiable to me.”
Stitt said students are safe in schools.
Frye said school districts will determine who gets the first doses.
Some teachers are more at risk than others, Frye said.
Stitt said he is prepared to ask his appointees to the State Board of Education to require an in-person option.
Stitt appoints six of the seven members to the Board of Education with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister chairing the board and setting the agenda.
“The state board potentially could pass some kind of rule that I think could supersede some of the different school districts and some of their decisions,” Stitt said.
Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime said local elected school boards are given the authority to oversee the day-to-day operations of their school districts.
“There are lot of questions about if the State Board has that authority, but I am very thankful our State Board of Education has been very supportive of local boards responsibilities and expect them to continue that support,” Hime said.
Stitt said the state sent personal protective equipment to every school and provided grants to cover COVID-19 expenses.
The Oklahoma Education Association commended Stitt for moving teachers into Phase Two, said Alicia Priest, president.
“Every school district in Oklahoma has attempted in-school learning,” she said. “However, local school boards have been forced to move to blended or remote learning because state leaders have not taken strong enough steps to stem community spread of COVID-19.
Priest said nothing changes until the vaccines are administered, which is weeks away.
“Opening schools is just a soundbite until our leaders do whatever it takes to limit community spread,” Priest said.
Stitt has said he will not implement a statewide mask mandate, adding that it is a local decision and would be difficult to enforce.
He said if residents support his call for an in-person option, they should call their local school boards.
Stitt said about 94% of the school districts in the state have offered an in-person option, but some have not been in person since March.
