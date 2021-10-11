Watch Now: Damage surveyed across Coweta after possible tornado late Sunday; classes canceled today

The city of Coweta took on a massive amount of damage during Sunday’s storm, leaving behind broken equipment, downed power lines, tree debris and houses struck by lightning.

Coweta Public Schools staff announced on social media there will not be in-person or virtual classes Monday, Oct. 11. Upon further review of the damage, Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said in a news conference on Monday that school will be canceled for the remainder of the week for all students so crews can continue to assess the damage. Students were originally supposed to be on Fall Break starting Wednesday. All parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Monday evening are also canceled.

Holmes said Mission Intermediate Grade Center, which houses fourth- and fifth-graders with approximately 500 students, took on the majority of the damage. About nine HVAC units were blown off the roof, leaving behind a significant amount of water damage inside, he said. In addition, glass was blown out of the front entranceway, including multiple windows. One classroom took a direct hit with window glass, desks and other items scattered on the floor.