The repair has been made to Wagoner’s 16-inch transmission line, and the scheduled outage is complete, a city official reported last week.

The transmission line has been fully repaired. Customers are back to normal after concluding their water conservation efforts.

The crews began working on replacing 32 feet of pipe. This line was previously damaged on Feb. 18 by a contractor installing a fiber optic pole.

On the day of the break, the crew was able to make a temporary repair with the assistance of Boyd Welding. This allowed the city to restore water transmission to our customers until the line could be permanently repaired.

The water repair schedule allowed the water towers to be filled full before the fix was made. Additionally, the city was able to give advance notice to customers to conserve water.

In addition to 32 feet of the transmission line being replaced, the crew installed a 16-inch cut-off valve near the water plant. This will allow an easier way to redirect water to the second transmission line in the event of another break.

City officials wanted to thank citizens for their conservation efforts and all involved in repairing this waterline.