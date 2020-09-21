Wagoner's Rose Garden Club sale exceeds expectations

The pandemic cancelled the Wagoner Rose Garden Club's spring plant sale, but the group made a fall plant sale and tour of some creative landscaping a big success on Sept. 19-20.

The club's mission is to support local charities and made a bold move to order twice as many plants as usual. As of Sunday, the club was down to under four to sell.

"We've done very well and have made enough to support our local charities," said club member Kathy Nichols.

The club took the motivational saying "Success favors the bold" to heart and it paid off.

Organizations like the Wagoner Area Neighbors, Lincoln Enrichment Foundation, Blue Star Mothers, Wagoner Community Outreach and American Legion will all benefit from the success of the plant sale.

There was almost 50 that toured the Wagoner homes that showed off creative landscaping on Saturday.

"For the first time, it was nice," Nichols added of the tours.

