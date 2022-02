The Wagoner Elks Lodge #2838 proudly presents Makalynn Meisenburg as the winner of the local Hoop Shoot, North East Division. She also placed third at the State Hoop Shoot for Division 1.

Meisenburg is the daughter of Lindsey and Chad Boley.

She represented Wagoner Elks at the Elks State Hoop Shot held in Enid on Saturday, Feb. 12. It’s where she placed third.

The Wagoner Elks Lodge would like to thank Meisenburg for “representing out lodge. She did an excellent job. We are so proud of her.”