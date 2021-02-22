 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins nominated for Mr. Inside; voting open through March 4

Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins nominated for Mr. Inside; voting open through March 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. Inside candidate: Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner

Wagoner • 6-4 • Sr.

 Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World

Wagoner Senior Bulldog Jacob Scroggins has been nominated for Mr. Inside of Tulsa-area high school basketball by Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis.

Scroggins is a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 15 points per game and made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left in a 57-56 win at Hilldale. He also scored 53 points in three games at the Mustang Holiday Classic.

Voting is currently underway through March 4 at 3 p.m.

Fans can vote for their favorite players once a day, per device, by visiting www.wagonercountyat.com and selecting the “Sports” tab.

One winner a day will be unveiled beginning March 8.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News