Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins nominated for Mr. Inside; voting open through March 4

Wagoner Senior Bulldog Jacob Scroggins has been nominated for Mr. Inside of Tulsa-area high school basketball by Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis.

Scroggins is a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 15 points per game and made the two winning free throws with 7.1 seconds left in a 57-56 win at Hilldale. He also scored 53 points in three games at the Mustang Holiday Classic.

Voting is currently underway through March 4 at 3 p.m.

Fans can vote for their favorite players once a day, per device, by visiting www.wagonercountyat.com and selecting the “Sports” tab.

One winner a day will be unveiled beginning March 8.